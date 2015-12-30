Hoverboard catches fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: FDNY

This is the second incident where a hoverboard caught fire in the city.

A hoverboard caught fire in Brooklyn yesterday, bursting into flames after someone tried to charge the controversial toy, authorities said on Wednesday.

The new owners of the popular Christmas gift had been charging it inside a 6th floor apartment in Crown Heights housing complex when they began to smell something burning, an FDNY spokesman said. The hoverboard then started smoking and they quickly carried it into the hallway.

That’s when the two-wheeled toy caught fire just after 5 p.m., the spokesman said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and there were no injuries.

This is the second incident where a hoverboard caught fire in the city, the fire department spokesman said. One of the toys recently went up in flames on Staten Island, but details on the incident were not immediately available.