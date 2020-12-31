How to watch the New Year's Eve ball drop safely to ring in 2021 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Augostina Mallous

New Year’s Eve is creeping up on us, which means the time to gather around the TV with noisemakers and high hopes for a better year is finally almost here. New Year’s Eve plans usually look different for every family, but it seems as though we are all going to be watching from the comfort of our own homes this year. Yes, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square is still going to happen, just without the millions of sardine-packed people watching the magic in person. So, your family can ring in the new year right on your couch with the most action-packed TV and online specials on Dec. 31!

How to Watch:

Have Cable?

You can tune in to some of the major broadcasts on ABC, NBC, CNN, or FOX! Each will be offering their own specials that are mentioned below.

Cut the Cord?

This virtually focused year has fortunately made it easier to watch events from afar with several social media live events and streaming programs. Visit TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net to watch free, commercial-free webcasts either on your computer or on various devices, such as Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and more. Pre-paid streaming services like Hulu and YoutubeTV will be offering streams of the ball drop, as well!

On the Go?

You can access free webcasts right from Twitter and Facebook on your mobile device!

What to Watch:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

8 pm ET on ABC and ABC Live

Billy Porter joins Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest to host the 49th year of this iconic broadcast! Ciara will be hosting the show from Los Angeles, and artists like JLO, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen will be performing.

Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year’s Eve Live

7:30 am ET online

Early riser? Celebrate New Year’s Eve with BTS, Halsey, Steve Aoki, and more! Book your online live streaming ticket on Weverse’s website to join in on the fun.

T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber

10:15 pm ET online

If you’ve got some JB fans in the household, you may just want to look into this exclusive special! T-Mobile customers get free access through the app, but the general public can access it for $25!

YouTube Originals “Hello 2021”

10:30 pm ET on YouTube Originals Channel

Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G, Kane Brown, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, the D’Amelio family, Matthew McConaughey and more! Say less, I’ll *virtually* be there.

Tomorrowland NYE Event

8:30 pm (every time zone) online

Tomorrowland is adapted to all 27 time zones across the world and will be welcoming people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries. This webcast will be featuring a stacked lineup of 25 genre-spanning artists like Diplo, Martin Garriix, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte and more!

New Years Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

8 pm ET, on CNN and CNNgo

Artists like Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and more take the digital stage on this four-year-old broadcast. Countdown with these icons and you know your family will feel all of the New Year excitement!

NBC’s New Year’s Eve

10 pm-11 pm & 11:30 pm-12:30 am on NBC and NBC App

Carson Daly is hosting once again and joined this year by Chrissy Teigen! Some of the lineup includes Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey

8 pm-10 pm & 11 pm-12:30 am on FOX and FOX Now

Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos, LL Cool J, Backstreet Boys, the Chainsmokers, Tyga, the Killers and more will appear on this broadcast.

And hey, if you’re the type of family that can’t decide on one channel, don’t hesitate to switch back and forth! I’ll most definitely be doing the same.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.