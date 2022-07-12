City celebrates Hudson Street redesign, nearly half of which funded by local BID

Hudson Street on the West Side of Lower Manhattan got a makeover with new bike lanes and more sidewalk space, courtesy of a public-private project by the city and a local business group.

The $13 million overhaul includes seven blocks of new bike lanes bordered by a row of parked cars and concrete pedestrian crossing islands on Hudson Street from Canal Street to West Houston Street, along with 70 new bike parking spots, widened sidewalks, and new benches.

The street redesigns expand the footpath by some 2,000 square feet, a little less than half a basketball court, while adding 8,000 square feet of new plantings to spruce up the space.

The new benches provide 170 more seats.

The Hudson Square Business Improvement District paid for nearly half of the upgrades, or 45%, while the city picked up the remaining tab of 55%, according to the Department of Transportation.

“This is what this administration is all about under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez at a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, July 12. “Inviting the private sector to continue working with the city, the opportunities here, we will continue transforming our streets.”

The BID has for years been working on revamping outdoor space in the former industrial neighborhood now mostly known for the endless stream of car traffic heading into the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey.

The business boosters unveiled a pint-sized open space next to the tunnel in May.

Mayor Adams said he’s focusing on making the city more accommodating for those who walk and ride a bike.

“We want to really enhance the pedestrian experience. For far too long our cities have been just basically vehicle focused,” hizzoner said. “But now as we transform to bikers, as we transform to those who utilize our streets and want to utilize them in a safe way.”

“We’re taking the dream of a livable, sustainable, and beautiful city and turn it into a reality block by block,” the mayor added.