Human remains found at Bronx recycling plant, prompting NYPD investigation

Possible human remains were found inside a Bronx recycling and water pollution control plant Wednesday morning, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said a worker at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point made the grisly discovery at about 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.

A source familiar with the investigation said the employee was rifling through bags of trash when he came across the remains.

The New York Daily News reported that a leg cut off at the knee with a foot attached was spotted mixed in with recyclables on a conveyor. Subsequent findings report that the remains could be that of a small child. However, police have yet to confirm the nature of the remains.

According to police, the remains were brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination, and possible identification.

Workers quickly shuttered the gate to the facility following the gruesome uncovering while police detectives interviewed workers.