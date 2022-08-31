Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Human remains found at Bronx recycling plant, prompting NYPD investigation

By
comments
Posted on
29A097E5-7681-455A-978D-CED54C3DD1BF
A DEP worker shuts the facility’s gates after discovering what could be human remains in the trash on Aug. 31 in the Bronx.
Photo by Dean Moses

Possible human remains were found inside a Bronx recycling and water pollution control plant Wednesday morning, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said a worker at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point made the grisly discovery at about 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.

A source familiar with the investigation said the employee was rifling through bags of trash when he came across the remains.

Photo by Dean Moses

The New York Daily News reported that a leg cut off at the knee with a foot attached was spotted mixed in with recyclables on a conveyor. Subsequent findings report that the remains could be that of a small child. However, police have yet to confirm the nature of the remains.

According to police, the remains were brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination, and possible identification.

Workers quickly shuttered the gate to the facility following the gruesome uncovering while police detectives interviewed workers.

Photo by Dean Moses

 

 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC