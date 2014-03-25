Human Rights Project releases report card on City Council

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez had the highest score with 88%, an A+.

More than a dozen City Council members received high marks Tuesday from the Human Rights Project at the Urban Justice Center, which gave out its annual report card that graded the electeds ontheir promotion of legislation aimed at improving human rights.

The nonprofit legal group gave thirteen Council members who were in office last year an A grade for sponsoring bills that focused on housing, workers’ rights, criminal and juvenile justice, health, disability rights, government accountability and voting rights.

“We look to the new Council to enhance this work. New Yorkers’ quality of life depends on it,” Nicole Bramstedt, Policy and Research Coordinator of the Human Rights Project, said in a statement.

Grading was based on two factors: each Council member’s votes on and sponsorship of 187 human rights bills between 2010 and 2013, and a questionnaire from the nonprofit.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez had the highest score with 88%, an A+.

“While I am proud to be recognized for this honor, there is much more work to be done on behalf of countless New Yorkers in need of assistance,” the councilman said in a statement.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito came in second with 87%.

The Council member who is still in office and had the lowest score was Vincent Ignizio with 18%, a C-.

Ignizio’s office didn’t return messages for comment.