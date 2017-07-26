ICE arrests 99 illegal immigrants, criminal foreign nationals in 11-day raid, agency says

ICE said the operation targeted foreign criminals who posed a threat to public safety.

Nearly 100 criminal foreign nationals and illegal immigrants were arrested during a recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that spanned all five boroughs, the agency said Wednesday.

Of the 114 people who were arrested in the metropolitan area, 82 have criminal histories and 99 of them resided in New York City, according to ICE.

A majority of the arrestees had driving while intoxicated convictions. Other offenses ranged from drug trafficking, assault and possession of a firearm to fraud, forgery and money laundering. It was unclear how many of those arrested fell into more than one of those categories.

One man who was nabbed in Queens, a Jamaican citizen, has prior convictions of first-degree robbery, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, the agency said.

A Mexican national with a manslaughter conviction was also arrested in Manhattan. A request seeking further information on the conviction was not immediately returned by ICE.

The arrests were part of an 11-day operation conducted by ICE Removal Operations targeting criminals who the agency said posed a threat to public safety. ICE is acting under a mandate to crack down on illegal immigration and to pursue deportations of immigrants who have committed criminal offenses. The operation concluded on Saturday, July 22.

Thirty-seven of the arrestees have final orders of removal, according to ICE.

The agency has said it does not identify those it arrests because of privacy concerns.

Here’s a breakdown of where the NYC arrests were made:

Manhattan: 36 arrests

Queens: 32 arrests

Brooklyn: 15 arrests

The Bronx: 11 arrests

Staten Island: 5 arrests

