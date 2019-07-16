Four dozen people were arrested Monday evening after they blocked traffic in midtown to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The demonstration, organized by Rise and Resist, started around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. Holding banners and signs reading “Close the Camps,” “No Raids” and “Abolish ICE,” participants denounced the treatment of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, the threat of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country and the separation of immigrant families.

“We’ve all read the news, seen the images, and heard the children’s heart-wrenching cries. But what are we doing? What are you doing?” Rise and Resist member Jody Kuh said in a statement. “Today I’m risking arrest by disrupting people’s normal, ordinary routines to draw attention to the fact that what’s happening all around us isn’t normal.”

The protest held up traffic for at least an hour before police began making arrests.

Thirty-five women and 13 men were arrested, police said. Most were expected to be issued desk appearance tickets for disorderly conduct.

“Everyone getting arrested in this video will be treated 100 times better than asylum seekers,” Rise and Resist wrote on Twitter with a video of some of the arrests.

Rise and Resist was started after the 2016 presidential election and has protested several of Trump’s actions as president.