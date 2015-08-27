GoFundMe page set up for federal security officer killed on-duty last week

The account was set up to provide support to security officer Idrissa Camara’s wife of 20 years and three children.

A GoFundMe account was set up Thursday for the federal security officer who was killed while on-duty last week, attempting to raise $50,000 for his family.

The account, which had raised more than $5,000 by Thursday afternoon, was set up to provide support to security officer Idrissa Camara’s wife of 20 years and three children, according to the description. A memorial service was held Thursday evening in the courtyard of Federal Plaza building.

“His co-workers and his community — which he cared about and whom respected him — will remember him as the sort of man who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation,” the page reads. “The world lost an incredible human being when it lost Idrissa Camara tragically in the line of duty. His courageous actions saved others and we will never forget.”

Camara, 53, was killed last Friday afternoon when a gunman shot him from close range as he approached a metal detector at the Varick Street federal building, NYPD Chief of Department James O’Neill said last week.

The gunman, 68-year-old Kevin Downing, then turned the gun on himself. Downing is a formal federal employee and was raised in Fort Lee, NJ.

Camara was employed by FJC Security Services, which holds a contract with the Department of Homeland Security.