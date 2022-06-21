Quantcast
2022 NHL Awards: Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin wins Vezina Trophy as league’s top goalie

Igor Shesterkin Vezina Trophy
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Rangers stalwart Igor Shesterkin was named the winner of the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top goaltender as chosen by the league’s general managers. 

The 26-year-old becomes just the sixth netminder in Rangers franchise history to win the award, joining Henrik Lundqvist (2012), John Vanbiesbrouck (1986), Ed Giacomin & Gilles Villemure (1971), and Dave Kerr (1940).

In just his third season in the NHL after making the jump from Russia, Shesterkin went 36-13-4 while leading the NHL with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage along with six shutouts. 

That sterling save percentage was a historic one, becoming just the third goaltender in league history (minimum of 50 appearances) to post a save percentage of .935 or higher in a single season. 

Tim Thomas (2011, .938) and Dominik Hasek (1999 , 937) were the only two other goalies to do so.

He also became just the 19th goaltender in NHL history to win the Vezina Trophy and lead the league in goals against and save percentage — the first to do so since Sergei Bobrovsky in 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

While postseason performances do not factor in the selection of the award, Shesterkin was the foundation of the Blueshirts’ unlikely run to the Eastern Conference Final, going 10-9 with a .929 save percentage. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

