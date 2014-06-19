Kryzie King indicted in death of 4-year-old Myls Dobson

Just over five months after 4-year-old Myls Dobson was killed, a grand jury indicted the woman accused of his murder, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Thursday.

Kryzie King, 27, was charged with second degree murder and assault in a nine-count indictment.

“Myls Dobson was forced to suffer unimaginable pain in the last weeks of his short life,” Vance said in a statement. “Now, we will do our best to ensure that justice will be served in his memory.”

Dobson was allegedly left in King’s care on Dec. 17, 2013, Vance said. Over the course of three weeks, King — the girlfriend of Dobson’s father — allegedly abused him. She is accused of binding his hands and feet, striking him with an electrical cord and belt buckle, locking him outside on a patio in freezing weather, and burning him with a hot oven rack.

The Administration for Children’s Services admitted in a January report it did not fully investigate allegations of domestic violence or seek an emergency order to remove the child. Nor did the agency know the child’s father, Okee Wade, 37, had been arrested and jailed for five months in New Jersey on fraud charges, the report said.

King allegedly called police on January 8, Vance said, where they found the starving, burned and bruised boy. Dobson was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(with MATTHEW CHAYES)