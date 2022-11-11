Week 11 College Football: Iowa State vs Oklahoma State preview, how to watch, more

Two Big 12 teams in the midst of slumps clash in Week 11 when the Iowa State Cyclones head home to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (4-5)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 11th

Saturday, November 11th Time : 3:30 ET

Channel : ESPNU

Betting Stats:

Spread: ISU -1 (-110)

ISU -1 (-110) Over/Under: 48.5 (-110)

Matchup:

Iowa State finally picked up its first win against a Big 12 opponent, taking down West Virginia 31-14 on Nov. 5. That win gave the team much-needed life as it travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys could be the toughest test yet for the Cyclones, as they’ve been near the top of the Big 12 throughout the season. Struggles in recent weeks have seen the Cowboys settle into the middle-of-the-pack, but that doesn’t mean Iowa State can take it easy.

Oklahoma State leads the overall series 33-20-3, dominating when the Cyclones travel to Stillwater. Not only that, Iowa State only has two wins against Oklahoma State in the last decade. Of course, Iowa State has been better in recent years, taking down Oklahoma State the last time the two teams met.

The last time the Cyclones beat the Cowboys on the road, the situation was similar to what it is now. The Cyclones won a shootout in 2018 thanks to the efforts of their new quarterback, Brock Purdy. Now it will be Hunter Dekkers’ time to shine.

Oklahoma State looks to be the most beatable its been since the start of the season. The Cowboys are coming off two-straight losses to the Kansas teams.

Kansas State shut out Oklahoma State two weeks ago, putting up 48 points on the Cowboys. Kansas also got the better of Oklahoma State, comfortably winning 37-16. Oklahoma State also lost an overtime thriller to TCU, although the Horned Frogs recently broke into the top-five rankings nationally.

Although Oklahoma State lost three of its last four games, Iowa State isn’t boasting a much better record. The Cyclones recently won the battle for the bottom of the Big 12, securing their first win in conference play. Although before the win, the Cyclones were on a five-game losing streak.

It’s clear that Oklahoma State’s success hinges on the play of star quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders was out in the loss to Kansas, and the absence was felt. Going into the game against Iowa State, Sanders is day-to-day with the same injury and has a chance to miss his second-straight game.

The Cyclones were also bitten by the injury bug in their win over West Virginia. Early in the contest, starting running back Jirehl Brock was carted to the locker room after taking an ugly hit. Although he came back out and warmed up, it was clear he wasn’t at 100 percent and wouldn’t play any more snaps on the day.

Iowa State adapted well to the situation, allowing other young faces to take over the running back room. Freshman Cartevious Norton was finally back at 100 percent for the first time since week one, and he found the end zone on two separate occasions.

Deon Silas also added a much-needed spark to the offense, ripping off big rushes of over 30 yards on back-to-back drives. After weeks of struggling run game, the Cyclones were finally able to put the pieces together, despite the loss of Brock.

Dekkers also proved that there was nothing to worry about, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He also found Xavier Hutchinson in the end zone for the first time since the start of the Big 12 season.

It was clear the offense was finally clicking, as it made quick work of the Mountaineers. The Cyclones have another tough offensive battle ahead of them and will need to carry the momentum into Stillwater if they want a chance at another Big 12 win.

Players to Know:

Hunter Dekkers – Iowa State, QB

2022 season stats: 2,370 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

Dekkers has arguably his second-best game of the season, leading his team to victory over West Virginia. Dekkers broke the 200-yard mark and found the end zone twice. He also showed off his arm talent, making multiple completions in tight windows.

The biggest improvement for Dekkers was his ability to keep the ball safe. He’s coming off the first week where he hasn’t caused a turnover, whether it be an interception or a fumble. If Dekkers brings that precision into Stillwater, the Cowboys might have their work cut out.

Cartevious Norton – Iowa State, RB

2022 season stats: 133 yards, two touchdowns, 3.4 yards per carry

One of the most surprising players from last week’s game was freshman running back Norton. Although Norton was second in yards behind Silas, he also found the end zone twice. That was his first and second career touchdowns.

Norton seemed confident taking over the bell-cow role, carrying the ball nearly 20 times after Brock’s injury. With Brock being questionable to play on Saturday, Norton could need to take over the main role again.

Mason Cobb, Oklahoma State, LB

2022 season stats: 72 tackles, one interception, two sacks

Oklahoma State’s defense hasn’t been all that this season, entering the week dead last in most of the defensive categories in the Big 12. However, the team will be up against the bottom-ranked offense in the Big 12. That should give the team hope for the outcome of the game.

One of the most efficient players on an otherwise inefficient defense has been Cobb. He consistently makes his presence known across the field and will need to be on top of his game on Saturday. With a good chunk of the defense possibly sidelined with injury, Cobb will need to step up and make plays for the defense.

Oklahoma State’s quarterback room

This might not be a player, but it is an important room to keep an eye on. Oklahoma State’s success has typically come at the hands of the quarterback room, whether that be Sanders leading the team to victory or the backups failing to gain momentum in the losses. It will be another week where the top story coming into the day will be who will take snaps at the quarterback position.

Sanders has shown he can hang with the rest of the elite quarterbacks in the Big 12, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as eight touchdowns on the ground. If Sanders plays on Saturday, all hopes could be lost for the Cyclones. If he doesn’t, the Cowboys could be faced with the choice of either Gunnar Gundy or Garret Rangel.

Rangel started in the loss to Kansas, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions. Despite the loss, head coach Mike Gundy said he liked what he saw from the young quarterback. But will it be enough to take the starting spot from Mike Gundy’s son in the case of Sanders’ absence?

Key Injuries:

Jirehl Brock, ISU running back: Undisclosed injury. Hopeful for Saturday.

Malik Verdon, ISU cornerback: Foot surgery. Out for the season

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State quarterback: Questionable for Saturday.



