The statue of Dr. James Marion Sims, a 19th-century doctor who experimented on slaves, will be moved Tuesday from Central Park to the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, where the controversial physician is buried.

The decision to move the statue from Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street was made following recommendations from a mayoral panel that reviewed statues and monuments throughout the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the panel in August, following violent riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee monument.

Sims is considered the father of gynecology by many, but he made his advancements by experimenting on enslaved African-American women without using anesthesia, historians say.

“In its current location, the Sims monument has come to represent a legacy of oppressive and abusive practices on bodies that were seen as subjugated, subordinate, and exploitable in service to his fame,” the panel wrote in a report released in January.

The Sims statue is the only monument in the city that the commission recommended to move. Other recommendations included adding signage to explain controversies surrounding the historic figures.

A temporary sign will be placed at the site of the Sims statue after it is moved at 8 a.m., city officials said. A new monument will eventually be placed at the site, but it’s not clear yet what that monument will be.