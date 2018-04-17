News J. Marion Sims statue in Central Park to be moved to Green-Wood Cemetery The move follows a review by a commission set up by the mayor last year. The Dr. J. Marion Sims statue in Central Park will be moved on Tuesday. Photo Credit: David Handschuh By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 17, 2018 7:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The statue of Dr. James Marion Sims, a 19th-century doctor who experimented on slaves, will be moved Tuesday from Central Park to the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, where the controversial physician is buried. The decision to move the statue from Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street was made following recommendations from a mayoral panel that reviewed statues and monuments throughout the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the panel in August, following violent riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee monument. Sims is considered the father of gynecology by many, but he made his advancements by experimenting on enslaved African-American women without using anesthesia, historians say. recommended reading Christopher Columbus statue will stay, city commission says Controversial statues will get signs explaining the issues, according to a report by a mayoral commission. “In its current location, the Sims monument has come to represent a legacy of oppressive and abusive practices on bodies that were seen as subjugated, subordinate, and exploitable in service to his fame,” the panel wrote in a report released in January. The Sims statue is the only monument in the city that the commission recommended to move. Other recommendations included adding signage to explain controversies surrounding the historic figures. A temporary sign will be placed at the site of the Sims statue after it is moved at 8 a.m., city officials said. A new monument will eventually be placed at the site, but it’s not clear yet what that monument will be. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Coalition seeks landmark status for Columbus statueThe groups want to prevent any alterations to the explorer's monument. J. Marion Sims statue has complicated historySims should be judged by medical ethics at a time when slavery was legal, says one physician. What constitutes a 'symbol of hate'?The city's review of statues and monuments for "symbols of hate" could be never-ending, experts say. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.