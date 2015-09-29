Mom charged with throwing baby out of Bronx window: Cops

The mother was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The mother accused of throwing her newborn baby girl out of the 7th floor window was charged on Tuesday, a day after the infant was found dead on the ground in the Bronx with her umbilical cord still attached.

The baby was found in the back of an apartment building on 183rd Street, near Loring Place North, just before 2:40 p.m. on Monday. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Yonkers mother, 33-year-old Jennifer Berry, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. She was awaiting arraignment on Tuesday evening and couldn’t be reached for comment.

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled the infant’s death a homicide. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.