Manhattan woman sues her nephew — for damage caused by a hug

A Manhattan woman is seeking $127,000 from her nephew over damages caused by a hug he had given her at his eighth birthday party, according to the Connecticut Post.

The aunt, Jennifer Connell, 54, alleged that Sean Tarala, now 12-years-old, acted unreasonably when he leapt into her arms and caused her to fall to the ground and break her wrist four years ago.

Tarala dropped a red two-wheeler bicycle he was riding and then greeted his aunt as she arrived to his birthday party.

“All of a sudden he was there in the air, I had to catch him and we tumbled onto the ground,” Connell testified in the Main Street courtroom on Monday. “I remember him shouting, ‘Auntie Jen I love you,’ and there he was flying at me.”

Connell’s detailed that her life had been negatively impacted by her wrist impairment,

“I live in Manhattan in a third-floor walk-up so it has been very difficult,” she allegedly said. “I was at a party recently, and it was difficult to hold my hors d’oeuvre plate.”

Tarala, who is the only defendant in the case, sat in the courtroom on Monday with his father Michael Tarala – his mother died last year.

A six-member superior court juror has been tasked with finding whether Tarala should be held liable for his actions.

Connell added that she loves Sean but that he should be held accountable for the wound.