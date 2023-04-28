Jets use lone 2nd round pick on top center prospect Joe Tippmann

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas wasn’t kidding when he said the team focused solely on the trenches to build their team.

After drafting the edge rusher Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick on Thursday, the Jets went offensive line with their second-round pick in their selection of Wisconsin center, Joe Tippmann.

Tippmann, the 22-year-old for the Badgers has been one of the top interior offensive linemen this past season and recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of an elite 78.7. He is taller than most centers and can play in any specific scheme whether it be zone or downhill blocking schemes.

Wisconsin’s top offensive lineman is expected to compete for the starting job with recently signed Connor McGovern. He also has position versatility to play guard, which gives the Jets more depth along their offensive line that was decimated with injuries in the 2022-23 season.

Tippmann also provides expected protection for recently traded future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers being 39 years old, the Jets are focused on protecting him and making sure he is healthy going into the later years of his NFL Career. It was because of Rodgers that New York’s 43rd overall pick was the only second-round selection available for the team.

New York does not have a third-round pick and won’t have another selection until round four which begins Saturday afternoon.

