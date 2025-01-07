Jets head coach, general manager tracker: Latest on interviews, requests, more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An offseason of major change is on the horizon for the New York Jets, who are in the market for a general manager and head coach after the mid-season firings of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

Owner Woody Johnson and football think tank, The 33rd Team, headed by former general manager Mike Tannenbaum, are overseeing the process for Gang Green’s new leadership regime. Here is the latest.

General Manager interviews

Dec. 16: Interviewed Thomas Dimitroff — Dimitroff was the Atlanta Falcons general manager from 2008-2020, and he was best known for drafting quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. He was also the New England Patriots’ director of college scouting from 2003-2007.

Dimitroff was the Atlanta Falcons general manager from 2008-2020, and he was best known for drafting quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. He was also the New England Patriots’ director of college scouting from 2003-2007. Dec. 17: Interviewed Jon Robinson — Robinson was the general manager of the Tennessee Titans from 2016-2022, helping turn a franchise that went 3-13 in 2015 to a team that did not have a losing season for six straight seasons. Best known for drafting star running back Derrick Henry.

Robinson was the general manager of the Tennessee Titans from 2016-2022, helping turn a franchise that went 3-13 in 2015 to a team that did not have a losing season for six straight seasons. Best known for drafting star running back Derrick Henry. Dec. 19: Interviewed Jim Nagy — A scout for 18 seasons, Nagy currently serves as the executive director of Reese’s Senior Bowl and is responsible for its football and business operations.

A scout for 18 seasons, Nagy currently serves as the executive director of Reese’s Senior Bowl and is responsible for its football and business operations. Jan. 2: Interviewed Louis Riddick — A former front-office member of the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, Riddick has spent the last 12 years as an NFL analyst for ABC and ESPN.

GM requests Mike Greenberg, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM

Brian Gaine, Buffalo Bills assistant GM

Ryan Grigson, Minnesota Vikings executive and former Indianapolis Colts GM

Mike Borgonzi, Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM

Trey Brown, Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive

Ray Farmer, Los Angeles Rams senior personnel executive

Head Coach interviews Jan. 2: Interviewed Ron Rivera — A defensive mind who rose through the coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers, Rivera was the long-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019, guiding the franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl appearance at Super Bowl 50 while being named NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015. He most recently coached the Commanders from 2020-2023.

A defensive mind who rose through the coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers, Rivera was the long-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019, guiding the franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl appearance at Super Bowl 50 while being named NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015. He most recently coached the Commanders from 2020-2023. Jan. 3: Interviewed Mike Vrabel — The former Patriots linebacker is one of the hottest commodities available on the coaching market this offseason after proving his mettle during a six-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. He made three straight postseason appearances, including a run to the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Vrabel is believed to be the favorite for the Patriots’ vacant head coaching job.

The former Patriots linebacker is one of the hottest commodities available on the coaching market this offseason after proving his mettle during a six-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. He made three straight postseason appearances, including a run to the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Vrabel is believed to be the favorite for the Patriots’ vacant head coaching job. Jan. 7: Interviewed Rex Ryan — A reunion with Ryan could be in the cards, considering Tannenbaum was the general manager who brought the veteran head coach to the Jets in 2009. Ryan is the third-most successful coach in franchise history and is the last to lead them to the playoffs — guiding them to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances at the end of the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Ryan is more than confident he will get his old job back, saying he is “100%” certain the job is his.

Head Coach requests

Darren Rizzi, New Orleans Saints interim head coach

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach

Josh McCown, Vikings QB coach and former NFL QB

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Chicago Bears head coach

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Brian Griese, San Francisco 49ers QB coach

For more on the Jets’ head coach and GM search, visit AMNY.com