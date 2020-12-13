Jets picked apart by Russell Wilson, Seahawks in latest embarrassment | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If there were New York football fans that were hoping for two-straight upsets in Seattle, they were left severely disappointed on Sunday evening.

The Jets’ season of misery continued in grand fashion as they were blown out 40-3 by the Seahawks, adding yet another embarrassing result to a winless season that has now increased to 0-13.

Russell Wilson was just the latest quarterback to feast off the dysfunctional squad, completing 21-of-27 passes for 206 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, their running game cut through the Jets, posting 174 yards on the ground.

Remarkably enough, the Jets led at one point, nabbing a field goal on the opening drive to continue their trend of putting together successful possessions to start games. They’ve now gone seven-straight games posting points on their first drive — it’s just the rest of the game that is proving to be a massive issue.

The Seahawks exploded, going on a 40-point run to run the Jets out of Seattle, though self-inflicted wounds did plenty to take Gang Green out of contention.

In the first half alone, with the Jets failing 17-3 and 23-3 respectively, Sergio Castillo missed three-separate field goals from 37, 41, and 43 yards to ensure promising New York drives that gained some momentum against one of the league’s worst defenses came up completely empty.

With the litany of missed opportunities, the Seahawks had all the time in the world to hit their stride, scoring on their first two drives of the second half to put the result beyond all shadow of a doubt.

Among the many indignations that Adam Gase and his team had to go through was former-Jet Jamal Adams — who was run out of town by the head coach — setting an NFL record for most sacks in a season by a defensive back, which is now at 8.5, after a takedown of Sam Darnold in the second quarter.

Against the league’s worst pass defense, Darnold further cemented the notion that his time with the Jets will be up if they can get Trevor Lawrence, completing just 14-of-26 passes for 132 yards in the loss.

While the Jets were playing catch-up, they completely abandoned a run game that went for over 190 yards the week prior. Granted, Gase did nothing to facilitate a repeat of that performance as he went to veteran Frank Gore as many times as Josh Adams and Ty Johnson, who had such a successful outing during Week 13.