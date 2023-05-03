Jets bring in big reinforcements: sign nose tackle Al Woods to free-agent deal

The New York Jets weren’t just going to sit on their laurels after the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s not how a championship team with Aaron Rodgers acts.

Instead, New York has brought in a bevy of veteran free agents like Randall Cobb and Billy Turner to help bolster their offense. Now, they’ve brought in one of the biggest players currently in the league to help on the defensive side.

The Jets agreed to terms with 36-year-old nose tackle Al Woods according to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY. Woods has spent his last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and was a fourth-round pick from New Orleans back in 2010. In 12 years in the NFL playing for the Steelers, Bucs, Titans, and Colts, the 6’3″ 330-pound run-stuffer has nine sacks and over 28 tackles for losses.

Pro Football Focus graded Woods’ 2022-23 season at an above-average 68.2. He’s considered one of the best defensive tackles against the run in the NFL to date.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets needed help along their interior after the free agent losses of Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins. Woods is expected to compete for snaps behind First-Team All-Pro Quinnen Williams. Others like Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas are also going to be competing for snaps with Woods.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com