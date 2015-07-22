Joan Florio, The Golden Glow Cookie Company manager, Q & A

The neighborhood will be “pretty much the same” in 10 years, she says.

Joan M. Florio, 58, has lived in the Bronx her entire life. Her mother Rose Florio moved The Golden Glow Cookie Company from Van Nest to 1844 Givan Ave. in Baychester in 1958 and they’ve been in the neighborhood ever since.

What do you think the neighborhood will be like in 10 years?

I think it would be pretty much the same as it is because a lot of the original people here, their families are kind of taking over those homes. [The population] has changed tremendously in the last 15 to 20 years so there’s a lot more people.

What’s something people don’t know about the neighborhood?

Believe it or not, there’s still people in the neighborhood that don’t know about [my cookie company] and that there’s so many people that live here that have been here for so many years.

What’s something your business couldn’t be without?

Universe Towing across the street have been our neighbors for more than 25 years. It’s because of them that we’re probably still here because they’re there 24 hours. They watch out for us, we’re family.