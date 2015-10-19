Joe Biden may announce presidential run within 48 hours, reports say

The VP has remained mum so far on his decision.

Joe Biden may announce his decision to enter the presidential race within 48 hours, unnamed sources told NBC News Monday. Fox News, meanwhile, says its sources claim Biden is “privately telling” Democrats ‘he’s likely’ to enter the race.”

Speculation has been mounting for months that the vice president may indeed go against fellow Democrat, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the primary. But Biden has remained mum on the topic.

Word of his impending announcement comes just days after reports surfaced that a Biden political action committee is hiring staff in 11 states in anticipation of “Super Tuesday” in March.

If Biden announces his candidacy this week, it will be before Clinton appears before the House committee charged with investigating the Benghazi attacks more than three years ago.