Joe Biden to lead new University of Pennsylvania center

Biden will lead a new University of Penn center in Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden is getting back to work.

He may not be in the White House, but he’s found a new job in Washington.

The University of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday that Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor at the new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, located in the capital.

“Joe Biden is one of the greatest statesmen of our times,” Amy Gutmann, the university’s president, said in a statement. “His unsurpassed understanding of diplomacy and far-ranging grasp of world issues make him an ideal fit to further Penn’s global engagement”

In a statement, Biden said he looks “forward to building on the work that has been a central pillar of my career in public office: promoting and protecting the post-WWII international order that keeps the United States safe and strong.”

The center will open later in 2017.

Biden will also serve as the founding chair of a new institute at the University of Delaware, the former vice president’s alma mater. The Biden Domestic Policy Institute will be part of the university’s School of Public Policy and Administration in Newark, Delaware.

Biden also announced on Friday that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be represented by Creative Artists Agency as they participate in public policy work.

“Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals,” Biden said in a statement.