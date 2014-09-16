Man sentenced who crashed speedboat, killing bride and best man

A Rockland County man who drunkenly crashed his speedboat into a barge last year, killing a bride-to-be and the best man, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday.

In July 2013 an intoxicated Jojo John, 36, drove a 19-foot speedboat into a construction barge on the Hudson River just south of the Tappan Zee Bridge, said Rockland County District Attorney Zugibe in a statement.

The impact threw Lindsey Stewart and her fiance’s best man, Mark Lennon, into the river, killing them, Zugibe said.

There was very little visibility when John crashed at about 10:40 p.m., Zugibe said. John was both drunk at the time and had cocaine metabolites in his system, he said.

John pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.