Jose Escalona-Martinez, Times Square Batman, charged with stealing $50 from Irish tourist

It was a dark night for one Times Square Dark Knight.

It was a dark night for one Times Square Dark Knight now in cuffs.

Jose Escalona-Martinez, 42, was locked up Wednesday night after the costumed character was accused of stealing $50 from an Irish tourist, police said.

Escalona-Martinez was taking photos with throngs of visitors near 45th Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m. He then asked for a tip.

But when the tourist took out his wallet to pay the crime-fighting superhero, Escalona-Martinez allegedly grabbed a $50 bill and ran.

Police said he was apprehended a short time later, and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Escalona-Martinez was awaiting arraignment on Thursday. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Escalona-Martinez was also arrested in September 2014 when he was charged with trading punches with Spider-Man.