The teen was found safe at a McDonald’s.

A 15-year-old boy with Down syndrome was found safe Wednesday after he went missing from his home earlier that morning.

Joshua Cruz, who is non-verbal, was found at a Brooklyn McDonald’s in good health on Wednesday, the NYPD said. He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for evaluation.

Cruz had last been seen at 9:45 a.m. in his Greene Avenue home in Bushwick, cops said.

Police say he had never previously gone missing.