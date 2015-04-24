Juanette Cullum accused of stealing $10,000 worth of mini bar bottles from JFK aircraft

She faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of stealing the alcohol.

A worker at John F. Kennedy International Airport has admitted to stealing nearly $10,000 worth of mini bar alcohol bottles from aircraft she was hired to clean, prosecutors said Friday.

Police seized approximately 1,500 bottles from a closet at Juanette Cullum’s home in Brooklyn, the Queens County district attorney said. Cullum, 48, is accused of stealing hundreds of mini bar bottles over a three-year period.

Cullum worked for a company contracted by American Airlines to clean their aircraft at Terminal 8. Port Authority Police, acting on a tip, visited Cullum’s home and found the closet full of mini bar bottles.

Cullum was awaiting arraignment Friday on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Her attorney could not be reached.

