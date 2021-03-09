Julie Menin secures endorsement from Congressman Nadler in City Council race | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Julie Menin has secured a key endorsement from New York Congressman Jerry Nadler in her race for the City Council’s 5th District.

Menin announced her run for City Council towards the end of 2020 after stepping down from her position as the Census director. The council seat was formerly held by Ben Kallos, who is termed out this year. Menin is currently in the running with seven other candidates for the primary: Rebecca Lamorte, Kim Moscaritolo, Christopher Sosa, Joshua Kravitz, Tricia Shimamura, Marc Tamayo and Billy Freeland.

“Julie Menin is the leader the 5th Council District needs at this critical time in our City’s history as we face an unprecedented crisis and I’m proud to endorse her,” said Congressman Nadler. “I worked with Julie starting in the days after 9/11 when she chaired a Community Board and in her roles as City Commissioner of three agencies and have seen first hand her incredible ability to deliver results for the residents of New York City. I’m excited to work with her on the Council to continue delivering for our mutual constituencies.”

Menin has already racked up many endorsements, including some from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, Former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Councilwoman Diana Ayala, The NYC Central Labor Council, The United Federation of Teachers, 32BJ, DC 37, Hotel Trades Council (HTC), CWA, NYSNA (Nurses Union), The Freelancers Union, Former Governor David Paterson, IATSE Local 1, and Mark Green. A full list of Menin’s endorsements is available on her campaign website.

“I am thrilled to have the support of Congressman Nadler, a longtime champion for New York City families,” said Menin. “Congressman Nadler knows we need strong, experienced leadership in the City Council during this crisis and I’m excited to work with him as we work to solve the big problems facing our city.”