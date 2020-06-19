JUNETEENTH: Rallies bring thousands of marchers to NYC seeking justice for all

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets again Friday to seek greater equality for every American during events commemorating Juneteenth.

The holiday marks the emancipation of the last slaves in America in Texas on this date in 1865. The commemoration gained importance in recent weeks during the protests following the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd

Friday afternoon, marchers began outside City Hall where they repeated calls upon Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to “defund” the NYPD by as much as a billion dollars — if not, completely.

Marchers want Mayor de Blasio and city council to completely defund NYPD, not just slash budget by $1 billion. pic.twitter.com/4IhkUoh2zs — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Sharma Lewis, 26, traveled from the Bronx to match in today’s Juneteenth ’Defund the police’ rally at City Hall. She compared the bad apples in the city’s police force to a tumor.

“And like a tumor you have to cut all the supplies that run blood to it,” she said.

The march also included a caravan of dozens of vehicles that furthered the message for change.

Juneteenth caravan continues to turn onto Broadway for its drive around City Hall. pic.twitter.com/WEhnciwc0M — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

There are at least 20 cars just in this section of the caravan. At least 15 more have turned a corner and another dozen are waiting to pass Ciry Hall. pic.twitter.com/8bzT6QHwKD — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

From City Hall, those marching on foot headed along Broadway toward Foley Square and the Tweed Courthouse.

And the Defund the NYPD has returned to City Hall after marching down Broadway and joins other clusters of protesters. Marchers now chanting ”Say his name, George Floyd.” pic.twitter.com/k5i4R9zvbb — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Other protest groups applaud marchers calling for the complete defunding of the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/vERTROKZmQ — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Hundreds out marching now to defund the NYPD outside of Tweed. Marchers now taking a left at courthouses to go towards Foley Square. pic.twitter.com/MrT0s8Dva6 — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

At one point, some of the marchers called on de Blasio to resign over his handling of the NYPD.

Now marchers passing Tweed are calling for Mayor de Blasio to resign. pic.twitter.com/n1wXNBIaM5 — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

The march continued to wind its way past the African Burial Ground National Monument, then back up along Thomas Street and toward Hudson Street. There, the mood took a more upbeat shift.

Crowd chanting ”I believe that we will win” here on Thomas St. pic.twitter.com/C5eyjzTdGJ — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

An upbeat (😬) vibe at this march as protesters walk north on Hudson Street. ”Ain’t no party like a Black Lives party.” pic.twitter.com/YExzA98v3I — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

The march then headed north to The Village and the Lower East Side.

Making their way north on 6th Ave. Just passed Broome St. pic.twitter.com/iFhT3XgEP7 — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Black Lives Matter. At 6th and W.Houston St. pic.twitter.com/vOyPkrKFXh — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Police made their presence known during the march, but largely stood back and watched the crowds pass by.

Officers waiting at W 3 St. and 6th I see three masks in a crowd of 30. pic.twitter.com/zw5e9QAQog — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

Protesters chanting ”wear your masks, ” and ”quit your job.” pic.twitter.com/CvTrsDBtZq — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

The officer third from the left with the dark and full head of hair made mocked a protester by making a kissy face and shouting ”hey, cutie” after protester walked by and have him the finger. (6th and W.Third) pic.twitter.com/7rLvUfd8Fl — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

This woman asked two men spray painting BLM symbols on people’s shirts and signs if it would come off in the wash. They said no. She replied, ” you know what? that’s ok. This is permanent [the protests] we ain’t going nowhere.” As you can, marchers made it to WSP. pic.twitter.com/b8jpmwetBZ — Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech (@AODNewz) June 19, 2020

More details on the march to come later.