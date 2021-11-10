Junior’s Restaurant offering free slice of cheesecake to all veterans and active military members for Veterans Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In celebration of Veterans Day, Junior’s Restaurant will give a free cheesecake slice to military members and vets this Thursday, Nov. 11.

As a thank you, all day veterans or current members of the military who purchase a lunch or dinner entrée at Junior’s Restaurant will get a free slice of famous plain cheesecake.

The offer is available at all three Junior’s locations: the original restaurant in Brooklyn at 386 Flatbush Ave, and the two Times Square locations at 1515 Broadway and 1626 Broadway.

To receive this dessert, veterans and current military members just have to show proof of their service at the table to their restaurant server upon ordering their lunch or dinner entrée.