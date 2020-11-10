Singer Tony Orlando joins WABC radio to 'tie yellow ribbons' for Veterans Day | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” is a timeless classic – but has come to mean a lot more, especially for veterans and their families assigned overseas protecting American interests.

Even though this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, smaller outdoor ceremonies are scheduled. One of those ceremonies was led by WABC radio hosting a “yellow ribbon tying” for vets led by singer/songwriter Tony Orlando who sang his famous tune for a contingent of Marines in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The effort was a campaign aimed at tying yellow ribbons around tens of thousands of trees in support of military veterans despite the cancellation of larger events around town. Residents were encouraged to join and tie yellow ribbons on trees around town to honor the veterans.

John Catsimatidis owner of Red Apple Media and WABC radio, was joined by a singer Tony Orlando and other talk show personalities outside the radio offices on Third Avenue in Manhattan in applauding veterans throughout the city for their service to the country.

“To honor all our veterans, we are tying a hundred thousand yellow ribbons around ole oak trees, well, all kinds of trees around New York City because we want them to know that we love them, respect them, and we await for them to come home,” Catsimatidis said. “God bless America and we really appreciate our armed forces.”

Orlando was equally proud to honor the veterans and led attendees from WABC and the personalities in a chorus of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” one of the big songs that shot him to stardom in the ’70s.

“We don’t have a parade but you do have us,” Orlando said proudly to the contingent of Marines who attended.

Chad Lopez, president of WABC radio and a veteran himself having served in the Navy aboard the USS Independence before working for the radio station, said he was proud to be able to honor fellow veterans.

“We really welcome the opportunity to honor veterans the way we are doing it, the way John is doing it today and I’m really proud to be part of it,” Lopez said.