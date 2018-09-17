14th man arrested in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s slaying, NYPD says

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed three months ago outside a Bronx bodega.

A 14th man was arrested Sunday in the June slaying of Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, police said.

Frederick Then, 20, of Reading, Pennsylvania, has been charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, known as “Junior,” was dragged from a Belmont bodega and fatally stabbed and slashed by a group of suspected gang members on June 20. He died after running to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital and collapsing near the entrance.

The teen’s brutal killing, which was captured on surveillance video, is believed to be a case of mistaken identity, police said.

The murder rocked the Bronx community and galvanized residents into reporting tips and suspects to police, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill had said.

In addition to Then, 13 alleged members of the Trinitarios gang have been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death.

The NYPD and Bronx District Attorney’s Office vowed to continue searching for anyone who may have been connected to the crime.

With Lauren Cook