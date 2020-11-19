Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in the East Village with public art | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Tequila Minsky

Dominating the E. 11th St. corner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s visage —three stories high—looks up First Avenue. The mural commemorates this Flatbush, New Yorker who sat on the Supreme Court for 27 years, and whose death in September left many of us bereft.

Intrepid muralist Elle was spotted on Instagram (@ellestreetart) and recruited, her artistry joined in partnership with the LISA Project NYC to create this huge public homage to RGB.

Previously, Shepard Fairey’s “Rise Above” mural painted four years ago resided at this site. The wall ravaged by a bad pipe burst and predictably weathered; Fairey’s mural was taken down the end of last month.

On Nov. 9, the mural homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg began. In addition to a facial portrait of Ginsburg and her iconic white collars, symbols abound: Lady Justice, a detail from Congress’ rotunda ceiling, the statue Contemplation of Justice at the Supreme Court, the Brooklyn Bridge arch. By November 17, street artist Elle was adding finishing touches, spray painting the lettering that represent names of legal cases Ginsburg worked on.

In addition to this monumental art piece, there are smaller and equally heartfelt public art works honoring Justice Ginsburg in the East Village. The First Street Green art installation curated by Centrifuge Public Art Project displays two portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the passageway that connects First Street with the Houston St. side. Lexi Bella painted a black and white portrait of Ginsburg and Bianca Romero a color portrait.