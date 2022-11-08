Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.

Hochul, who early voted, took selfies, shook hands and even offered hugs with a swarm of New Yorkers.

Hochul then made several pitstops at local businesses such as Gracie’s Diner on 300 East 86 St., where she met with both patrons and business owners. During her effort to sway last minute voters, the governor also shared her outlook on the race.

“I have covered every corner,” Hochul explained watching commuters dash in and out of the subway. “People are walking the streets, going to diners and restaurants late at night, going to the plays, going to the entertainment–this city is back! And I want to lead this state for the next four years and possibly beyond with that sense of optimism that we’ve not had here in a long time. I want to bring that to New Yorkers.”

Hochul was also questioned regarding her relationship with Mayor Eric Adams. Some are concerned that the leaders’ relationship could be somewhat stretched thin due to a perceived difference on crime and bail reform. But Hochul dismissed such a notion.

“I think you could look at where the mayor was when he introduced me at a rally with hundreds and hundreds of people,” the governor fired back. “On Jan. 6, not the other Jan. 6 that Lee Zeldin doesn’t want to talk about. Jan. 6 of this year, literally the mayor had been on the job for one week. He said we’re going to partner together for the first time the governor of New York will actually be engaged in helping the mayor of the city. That relationship has only grown stronger.”

In mentioning her opponent, Hochul was referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Hours after the Trump mob raided the Capitol, Zeldin was one of 147 Republicans who voted to oppose certification of the 2020 presidential election results for certain states that voted Joe Biden’s way.

When asked what’s something voters are unaware of at this point when it comes to her campaign, Hochul simply replied, “I call myself a street fighter.” She described the barriers that a lot of women continue to break down, but Hochul stresses that this has made her “stronger and tougher to deal and handle challenges. I love what I do. I have a lot of heart and compassion for the people of this state.”

“There is nothing I couldn’t handle, and this election has even elevated my strength and my desire to serve this state,” Hochul added.

The governor took a brief break for morning coffee and French toast at the Mansion Diner on 1634 York Ave. before returning to the canvassing.