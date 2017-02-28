Kellyanne Conway couch controversy sparks debate on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway is no stranger to criticism, especially from folks on Twitter. So it should be no surprise that the Twitterverse lost its collective mind this week when photos surfaced of Conway casually kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on.

The photos of Conway were taken on Monday as President Donald Trump met with officials from historically black universities and colleges. They show the president’s senior adviser in a maroon dress, kneeling on the couch with her phone in her hand.

Conway had apparently just taken a photo of the president with his guests using the phone.

Twitter’s decorum police seized on the photo, with many wondering why on earth Conway would put her feet on a couch, especially in the Oval Office.

“@aravosis For real. Did you see pic Reagan Battalion just posted of Kellyanne Conway on the couch being disrespectful to the occasion?” said John Aravosis.

But while many skewered Conway for the apparent lack of respect, other Twitter users couldn’t figure out what the big deal was.

“Guys, Conway on a couch is not newsworthy, chill,” Shoshana Weissmann said.

Many Trump supporters pointed to a host of photos showing former President Barack Obama with his feet up on the Oval Office desk during his presidency.

“Liberals are losing their mind because Kellyanne Conway is kneeling on a couch and ‘not treating furniture with respect.’ Give me a break!” tweeted Jack Murphy.

And some even took the time to remind those who were outraged of a certain act of indiscretion by former President Bill Clinton.

Even White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer jumped into the mix.

“She was the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign, but Kellyanne Conway will forever be remembered for sitting on a couch,” Spicer tweeted.

Although Conway has yet to directly comment about the photo, Omarosa Manigault, one of the president’s top aides, told the Washington Post that Conway has “incredible respect for the office.”

A request for comment from the Trump administration was not immediately returned.