Kevin Canty charged in wife’s death

The 5-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy who reportedly witnessed their father, a retired transit cop, allegedly shoot their mother to death, have been placed in the care of a relative on their mother’s side, police said.

Kevin Canty, 43, who was an NYPD officer from 1994 to 2013, when he retired from the force with a disability, was charged Sundaywith second degree murder and criminal use of a firearm. Police declined to say whether the children had given witness statements nor did they confirm that that the kids had witnessed the shooting, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Canty’s wife, Jessica Mera-Canty, of 97-44 104th St. in Ozone Park, was found by cops Saturday around 11 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

According to Mera-Canty’s LinkedIn account, she worked as an intake and assessment supervisor at the Federation Employment and Guidance Service. On Sunday, the medical examiner ruled that Mera-Canty was killed by gunshot wounds to her torso and the manner of her death was homicide.

Canty was apparently awaiting arraignment Sunday night.