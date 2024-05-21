Knicks look to next year: The potential free agents who could fit at the Garden

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the second half of Game 7 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

While the clock just struck midnight on a Cinderella run for the Knicks, it is never too early to look ahead to next season and what could be the team’s most important offseason this century.

In a pivotal spot in franchise history, the Knicks have the dubious task of evaluating a team that finished second place in the East, yet suffered too many devastating injuries to advance past the second round and know where the roster’s weaknesses lie.

It is no secret the Knicks were unable to reach their true ceiling this year due to being one of the most injured teams in the NBA. In January, the lone month where the Knicks experienced the most health, they lost only three games and propelled themselves up the Eastern Conference standings. This seemed like the true peak of the Knicks ceiling and the ideal roster structure of the future.

That being said, January did not feature the strongest part of the Knicks schedule, with 10 of their 14 wins that month coming against teams who did not make the playoffs. Considering that, it becomes even more difficult to evaluate how the Knicks will fair against the elite competition of the East going forward.

Teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have solidified cores of superstars who will remain intact for next season.

This leaves the Knicks with a few options to improve their team through free agency, the draft and trades. The most notable and feasible option for New York is to capitalize on its success and large market through free agency.

Each year, notable superstars are tied to the Knicks, and with a roster that is ready to win now, some talented players fit New York’s needs and propel them from underdog to contender next season.

Given the Knicks’ prolific defense this year, they may look to target a perimeter scorer to help take the load off Jalen Brunson.

Another wing who is a legitimate offensive threat was something New York was lacking in the playoffs, forcing Brunson to have to create a lot of his shots. A stretch guard like Paul George and James Harden both have player options this offseason and there have been rumblings they may want out of Los Angeles.

A player of George’s or Harden’s caliber would propel the Knicks and cement them among the elite contenders of the East. A move like this would be a true swing-for-the-fences move from the New York front office that would speed up the Knicks championship window with both Harden and George entering their age 34 season.

If New York would prefer to lengthen their championship window, a player like Pascal Siakam should be a prime candidate for the Knicks.

A durable power forward who can stretch the floor, Siakam has played at least 68 games in the past three seasons while averaging over 20 points a game with efficient shooting numbers. The two-time All-NBA player can also hold his own on the defensive end, and would perfectly complement Tom Thibodeau’s approach on the defensive side of the ball.

The downside to making a move at Siakam would be the future of Julius Randle. It is improbable that both Siakam and Randle could co-exist, so if the Knicks were to make a move at a new power forward, that would come at the expense of a franchise player.

Another route the Knicks could pursue is targeting smaller role players to complement the core that is already in place. Players like Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker have shown they can be key contributors on successful teams, and both have valuable skill sets the Knicks could utilize. Covington could bolster the offensive bench unit, a spot where New York struggled at times when dealing with depth issues. Tucker on the other hand is a stellar defender who can space the floor offensively too.

There are many forks in the road ahead for the Knicks this offseason that will have ripple effects on the franchise for years to come. No matter what, the only thing one could ask for is a definitive direction and moves that will help build off of this season’s disappointment.