L&B Spumoni Gardens co-owner Louis Barbati fatally shot in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The co-owner of L&B Spumoni Gardens, Louis Barbati, was fatally shot in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn on Thursday, June 30, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Lindsay Lohan via Instagram

The co-owner of L&B Spumoni Gardens pizzeria was fatally shot in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

The NYPD said officers who were called to a home on 12th Avenue between 76th and 77th streets around 7 p.m. found Louis Barbati, 61, outside with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Barbati was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

Late Thursday night, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams tweeted about the shooting, saying the owner of the famed pizza shop was “another senseless victim of [gun violence].”

“‪#Brooklyn‪ mourns the fatal shooting of @Spumoni_Gardens co-owner Louis Barbati in #DykerHeights, another senseless victim of #gunviolence.,” Adams wrote.

L&B Spumoni Gardens has been a Brooklyn institution since the 1950s, according to the company’s website.

amNewYork emailed L&B Spumoni Gardens seeking comment, but the company has not yet responded.