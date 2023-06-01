LaGuardia Community College partners with Fedcap Group to bring educational opportunities to Union Square Civic Hall

LaGuardia Community College signed an agreement with Manhattan-based nonprofit The Fedcap Group on Wednesday to bring a state-of-the-art learning center to Union Square this fall.

While the center, dubbed Civic Hall, is still under construction, its home at 124 East 14th St. was already evident on May 31. The site will include a scenic view that encompasses the skyline over Union Square and the Chrysler building. It is there that the partnership between the institutes promises to foster education in the Big Apple.

The Civic Hall’s new home is expected to open in September and offer digital and technology education programs including cyber security, computer and IT network programming, digital marketing, and basics in accounting and Microsoft Office courses.

“Our partnership with LaGuardia Community College is an exciting example of things to come at Civic Hall,” said Chrisine McMahon, president and CEO of The Fedcap Group. “LaGuardia Community College brings world-class programs in digital skills, technology, and innovation that will put many individuals on a path to economic well-being. Not only will this partnership help individuals, but it will also fill critical tech sector workforce gaps in New York City.”

During a Wednesday press conference announcing the partnership, New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera showed support for the new space, calling it an important conduit to learning for locals.

“I wanted people that I grew up with on Avenue D to be able to have access to this sort of job readiness and job placement opportunity,” Rivera said. “We have to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to opportunities that build skills to meet the challenges of what is the changing economic landscape.”

The initial agreement will last for a full academic year, with anticipation for the program to extend far beyond. Additionally, LaGuardia Community College will be the first educational partner for Civic Hall in Manhattan.

The pioneering partnership is said to foster an educational environment that empowers individuals by providing them the skills needed for career development and higher-learning opportunities within the tech sector. This will bridge pathways between not just LaGuardia Community College, but to other training providers, including The Fedcap Group’s Apex Technical School.

“The Fedcap Group and LaGuardia Community College share a vision of creating innovative pathways to enhance the education and career prospects of our students,” said Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College. “Our collaboration will open up new possibilities for students, not just at LaGuardia, but throughout New York.”

At the end of the groundbreaking, Adams and Jim Malatras, chief strategy officer and senior vice president for education at Fedcap, signed the memorandum, making the agreement official.