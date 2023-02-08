Lenox Hill Hospital boosts radiation oncology department with new leadership and technology

Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health’s Manhattan flagship facility, is adding new leadership and technology to its state-of-the-art radiation oncology department.

Dr. Louis Potters, who serves in several senior roles at Northwell Health already, has been appointed chair of radiation medicine. Potters has 32 years of experience and international recognition for his work in prostate cancer radiation oncology. In his new role, he will oversee department operations, department growth and clinical management.

He is also working with the department of urology to expand Lenox Hill’s Prostate Cancer Collaborate Care program, which offers patients simultaneous and collaborative care from urologists and radiation oncologists to help them find the best treatment options. For the past eight years in a row, Healthgrades ranked Lenox Hill among the nation’s 100 Best Hospitals for prostate surgery.

Potters will have access to more clinical trials, more multidisciplinary programs, new highly trained faculty and new technology to facilitate the radiation oncology department’s advancements.

One of these technologies is the new Varian Halcyon linear accelerator. This machine enables physicians to deliver image-guided radiation treatment up to four times faster than older machines. With the new machine, images can be taken in less than 15 seconds and treatment can be provided in around two minutes, decreasing the length of discomfort for patients during treatment sessions.

The new technology and leadership come as part of Northwell Health’s plan to expand their cancer program in Manhattan. Lenox Hill Hospital is currently transitioning to the new Northwell Medical Pavilion at 77th Street, which will open in fall of 2025 on the Upper East Side.