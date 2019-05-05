Former City Councilman Lewis "Lew" Fidler, who spent a dozen years representing Bergen Beach and Sheepshead Bay, died on Sunday at the age of 62.

Details about Fidler’s death and information on memorial services were not immediately available, as of Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his wife Robin and two sons. The mayor and elected officials from all over the borough praised Fidler's civic contributions and expressed their condolences to his friends and family.

"As a member of the City Council, Lew embodied courage and compassion. He was a champion and protector to runaway youth and some of the most vulnerable kids in our city," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson also praised Fidler's work helping runaway and homeless youth.

"He was their champion, their pitbull, their hero. Lew: you saved MANY lives. Especially LGBT youth. Thank you. RIP my friend," Johnson tweeted.

Borough President Eric Adams recalled how Fidler was a mentor to many public servants.

“As an elected official, Lew was truly committed to fighting long and hard for those he served. He always stood up for what he believed in, with true courage in his convictions. Lew was a man of high integrity and strong moral values, a devoted husband and father,” Adams said in a statement.

City Councilman Justan Brannan agreed.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You could always count on Lew to fight what he knew was right and fair. He was a true public servant and voice of reason at a time when these traits are in such short supply,” he said in a statement.

Fidler grew up in Brooklyn and attended Samuel J. Tilden High School and SUNY Albany. He graduated from NYU Law School in 1978 and worked on several political campaigns, including former Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Haynes' bid for office.

In 2002, Fidler assumed the helm of the 42nd Council district, which covers Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island and Sheepshead Bay. He was re-elected to two more terms.

Throughout his tenure, Fidler introduced 173 bills and helped pass many including, a measure he drafted that waived fees and provided refunds for Small Business Administration loan filings New Yorkers submitted in the wake of superstorm Sandy.