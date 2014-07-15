Queens woman sentenced for performing illegal butt enhancements

The Flushing woman will go to prison for two to three years.

A Flushing woman has been handed a sentence of two to three years for performing illegal butt enhancements, the Queens district attorney announced Tuesday.

Liliana Coello, 41, pleaded guilty in May to assault and unauthorized practice of a profession after she was charged with performing the procedures in her home.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Coello not only lied to patients that she had professional medical training or certification to conduct the enhancements, but she also charged them as much as $2,500.

One woman, who had a substance injected into her butt by Coello in 2012, eventually contracted an infection and had to be hospitalized. Investigators found that the Coello also illegally injected another woman in 2011.