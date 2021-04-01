Literie’s candle April Fools gag raises funds to support two New York charities | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Life in the City introduces people to all kinds of new experiences – including some interesting smells.

On April Fools Day, Literie Candle created a gag on their website by advertising a “Summer in the Subway” candle available for purchase with their other pleasant scents. Summer in the Subway has a scent description on the website of “hot trash.” When a customer purchases this joke candle, they actually receive a surprise candle of the other existing scents. The proceeds from the sale go to support New York Cares and New York Forever, two organizations dedicated to helping New Yorkers recover from the losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You didn’t actually think we would sell a candle that smells like this, right?” The website says on the Summer in the Subway purchase page. “But glad you’re here because we’ve partnered with NY Forever and New York Cares to help support New York City.”

Literie was created at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 as a way to preserve the best parts of the city throughout the shutdown with street-inspired scents. Creators Erica Werber and Kasey Bohnert refer to the brand on its website as a “love letter to New York City.”

Some of Literie’s real New York-themed candles include Afternoon in Central Park with a grass and bergamot scent, 28th Street Flower Market with influences of peony and rose, Bodega Coffee based on the smells of espresso and cream, and many more options. The brand has plans to expand and include Miami and Los Angeles scent collections.

The April Fools Candle is available on Literie’s website now for $35.