Memorial Day 2022: Little Neck-Douglaston Parade brings patriotic cheer to Queens

Veterans, elected officials, and law enforcement celebrated Memorial Day on Monday with a march through Queens to honor the armed forces.

The annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade stepped off from Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard in Great Neck on May 30 to cheers and swishing flags from onlookers. Since 1927, this parade has shown support for veterans and all the sacrifices they have made for the country. In addition, parade organizers strive to educate youth on American history through a sponsored student essay and art contest focusing on Memorial Day.

Hundreds lined the streets of Little Neck, some on picnic blankets and folding chairs, while others stepped onto their tip toes with their flags in their hands cheering on parade marchers.

Elected officials such as Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Congress member Grace Meng, Senator John Liu, and more proudly clutched on the Star-Spangled banner as they waved to their constituents.

This year’s parade theme was, “Protecting the home front, honoring those who have lost their lives in the War on Terror.”

The march culminated at 245th Street in Douglaston.