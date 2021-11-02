LIVE UPDATES: Polls officially open for Election Day in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s Election Day, New York City! Time to get out there and cast your vote!

The polls officially opened at 6 a.m. today, with several New Yorkers getting up early to cast their votes. The polls will be open until 9 p.m. tonight.

The race to watch this year is the one for New York City mayor, where Democratic nominee Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is up against Republican nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

New Yorkers can also decide on citywide offices such as comptroller, and public advocate, along with City Council seats, judges, and five ballot proposals.

A reminder to all voters that even though the polls close at 9 p.m., if you are in line by 9 p.m. you are still allowed to vote. To find your poll site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

