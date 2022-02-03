LIVE UPDATES: President Biden visits New York City to meet local officials on efforts to combat gun violence

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

President Joe Biden is expected to land in New York City later this morning in order to meet with Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on the outbreak of gun violence in the Big Apple.

When Police Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were killed at the hands of a Harlem gunman on Jan. 21, Mayor Adams stood surrounded by mourning police officers in Harlem Hospital and begged for aid in order to combat the growing firearm crises.

On Feb. 3, one day after Mora was honored in a funeral service attended by thousands of New Yorkers and police officers, President Biden is expected to travel from Washington to meet with city officials in regard to preventing gun crime.

Additionally, Senator Gillibrand is anticipated to reintroduce the Hadiya Pendleton and Nyasia Pryear-Yard Gun Trafficking and Crime Prevention Act, which would make gun trafficking a federal crime and establish penalties for those who break this law and transport firearms across state lines to for illegal sale. This legislation will also target those who organize operations, sell, or deal illegal guns.

Scheduled to arrive at JFK Airport at 10 am, Biden will then be whisked to police headquarters at One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan for the conference attended by top city and state politicians. Later, Biden will = tour a Manhattan public school alongside the mayor as a part of their community violence intervention before he is expected to depart the city at 4:45 p.m.

Check back with updates later today on the president’s visit to New York City.