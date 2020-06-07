LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue throughout New York City for 11th-straight day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Protestors continued to take the streets of New York City on Sunday to speak out against police brutality and racial equality in the United States — the 11th-consecutive day of demonstrations and 12 days after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

While Sunday is normally a day of rest, protesters wasted little time getting outside in the early afternoon.

Especially in Madison Square Park:

Back at it today: Many waiting to mobilize at Madison Square Park now pic.twitter.com/26fBXcdScB — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Starting up now pic.twitter.com/6OZ75ZK7Ii — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Nearby at Union Square, the number of demonstrators began to noticeably grow around 2 p.m. as they set out:

Union Square protestors waiting for the signal to move out pic.twitter.com/MGBG057jAX — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Crowd has exponentially grown pic.twitter.com/jQGbz5E0S3 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Free hugs being distributed in Union Square pic.twitter.com/XjTIQaRDxQ — Mark Hallum (@MarkuuSan) June 7, 2020

The messages found on signs of the protestors — or in this case, on the walls of the city — didn’t always reflect peace:

Graffiti (doesn’t appear to have been sprayed today) on Broadway at E. 19th Street pic.twitter.com/Z2Hd0Hbgpc — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

As the numbers at Union Square Park continued to increase, their movement remained stymied as NYPD made their presence known:

NYPD chopper overhead, still no mobility from the crowd pic.twitter.com/gATc6ejgBO — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

The masses only expanded as they finally got the green light to mobilize:

There are a TON of people here pic.twitter.com/XS6bxI2R8x — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Their hours-long march took them through the heart of midtown and everywhere in between:

High energy moving up Sixth Avenue at W. 19th Street pic.twitter.com/vjv4giNlhk — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

MASSIVE kneel down at Sixth Avenue & W. 30th Street pic.twitter.com/7bx9rvk956 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Now approaching Bryant Park on Sixth Avenue pic.twitter.com/JRWaSAplTu — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Turning west onto W. 48th Street now pic.twitter.com/ekpOA6Cpej — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Moving north on Broadway above Times Square now pic.twitter.com/FbGhs5Ywn2 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in Queens, an overarching youthful portion of the revolution banded together at Grover Cleveland Park to make their voices heard as they moved throughout the borough:

The “Kid’s Peace Movement” kicks off at Grover Cleveland Park in Ridgewood, with a few dozen people practicing social distancing. pic.twitter.com/XprUOeL8eV — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020

some more beautiful moments during the #BlackLivesMatter Kids Peace Movement, now marching down Woodward Ave pic.twitter.com/SLPPyx5Xn9 — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020

after some more speakers from the community, the Kids Peace Movement wrapped up by 3:30 p.m. full story coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Dn70IBjZUQ — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020

Marches in Harlem were still healthily proceeding as amNewYork Metro’s Mark Hallum was on hand to witness their demonstrations:

Still marching strong, protesters in Harlem gathered at 120th Street and Morningside Avenue for another procession dedicated to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others. With the 8 p.m. curfew lifted earlier Sunday morning by Mayor Bill de Blasio who announced vague changes to policing in the city, those marching to emphasize “Black Lives Matter” feel little has changed over the course of the week. “I just feel good, like everybody is coming together united to change the world,“ Laime Jueye said. “[The curfew’s cancellation] does not change too much, and do you know why? We’re living day-by-day.” The crowd of about 200 moved through the side streets and down Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

