LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue throughout New York City for 11th-straight day

Joe Pantorno
2 hours ago
Protestors at Madison Square Park prepare to march on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Alex Mitchell/AMNY)

Protestors continued to take the streets of New York City on Sunday to speak out against police brutality and racial equality in the United States — the 11th-consecutive day of demonstrations and 12 days after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. 

While Sunday is normally a day of rest, protesters wasted little time getting outside in the early afternoon.

Especially in Madison Square Park:

Nearby at Union Square, the number of demonstrators began to noticeably grow around 2 p.m. as they set out:

The messages found on signs of the protestors — or in this case, on the walls of the city — didn’t always reflect peace:

As the numbers at Union Square Park continued to increase, their movement remained stymied as NYPD made their presence known:

The masses only expanded as they finally got the green light to mobilize:

Their hours-long march took them through the heart of midtown and everywhere in between:

Meanwhile, in Queens, an overarching youthful portion of the revolution banded together at Grover Cleveland Park to make their voices heard as they moved throughout the borough:

Marches in Harlem were still healthily proceeding as amNewYork Metro’s Mark Hallum was on hand to witness their demonstrations: 

Still marching strong, protesters in Harlem gathered at 120th Street and Morningside Avenue for another procession dedicated to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

With the 8 p.m. curfew lifted earlier Sunday morning by Mayor Bill de Blasio who announced vague changes to policing in the city, those marching to emphasize “Black Lives Matter” feel little has changed over the course of the week.

“I just feel good, like everybody is coming together united to change the world,“ Laime Jueye said. “[The curfew’s cancellation] does not change too much, and do you know why? We’re living day-by-day.”

The crowd of about 200 moved through the side streets and down Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

Follow amNY.com all day for live updates from protests around New York City

