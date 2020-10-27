Long Island man cuffed for leaving woman's dead body in Queens: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a Long Island woman who was found dead in Oakland Gardens last week.

On Friday, Oct. 23, around 6 a.m., police arrived to 216-13 Horace Harding Pkwy. to find Vanessa Pierre unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the ground in front of the building, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel pronounced Pierre, who was pregnant, dead at the scene, cops said. She had no signs of trauma and was fully clothed when she was found, according to the police.

The NYPD later recovered surveillance footage that allegedly showed Goey Charles, 29, dragging Pierre’s unconscious body onto the side of the Horace Harding Pkwy.

Charles, who is from Uniondale, NY, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, Oct. 26, around 4 p.m., within the confines of the 111th Precinct, cops said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

