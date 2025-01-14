Los Angeles wildfires: NYC businesses lending a helping hand to victims of catastrophe

Lisa Price (R) hugs her daughter Madison while visiting her home, destroyed by the Palisades wildfire for the first time since they were evacuated on Jan. 14, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades, CA. According to reports, 24 people have died with over 180,000 people under evacuation order or warning.

In the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, businesses across New York City are stepping up to lend their support.

From fundraising events to donation drives, local establishments are demonstrating an inspiring commitment to help families affected by the ongoing disaster in southern California.

Ray’s Bar, located on the Lower East Side and in Brooklyn, is hosting fundraiser on Jan. 15, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. For $20, locals can come to enjoy a night at the watering hole, knowing their money directly supports those affected by the fires. The bar also successfully gathered much-needed supplies for families impacted by the fires.

Donations from patrons are welcome. More details on their efforts can be found on their Instagram.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation is focused on helping first responders and their families displaced by this crisis. Their initiatives include financial aid for housing assistance, mental health resources for children, and distribution of essential supplies.

Josh Natoli, representing the foundation, expressed gratitude for any efforts to raise awareness among the public, emphasizing the importance of supporting the heroes who serve on the front lines.

“Tragically, while these heroes are on the frontlines battling the flames, their own homes are being destroyed. We need all the help we can get to ensure they and their families have what they need to get through this very difficult time,” he told amNewYork Metro.

Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant located on the Upper West Side, has pledged its support by directly donating funds to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. This initiative aims to assist the brave fire crews on the ground who are tirelessly fighting the flames to protect lives and homes.

Comedy enthusiasts are also helping with wildfire relief at The Stand, a popular comedy venue hosting a special show on Jan. 16. Proceeds from the event will be donated to wildfire relief efforts, making laughter a powerful source of support. More information about the lineup and ticket purchases is listed online at thestandnyc.com.

In East Williamsburg, the collaborative efforts of Migos Events and Viva Toro are making a significant impact by collecting toiletries, new socks, underwear, feminine products, and children’s clothing for families who have lost everything. Donations can be brought in bagged form to Viva Toro, located at 987 Grand St. Items collected will be shipped to the Salvation Army to assist those in urgent need.

Tarralucci e Vino is sweetening the pot by donating a portion of dessert sales to the Baby2Baby Foundation. The foundation provides essential items to children in poverty, including those affected by disasters such as the LA wildfires. The initiative spans all three restaurant locations throughout the city.

For locals wishing to contribute, these events and donation drives offer meaningful ways to assist families whose lives have been altered forever due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Anyone who knows of other ongoing donation drives to support the LA wildfire victims can email us at robb@amny.com.