Lower East Side bookstores to hold Pride Month-themed book crawl

Six of the Lower East Side’s independent bookstores are celebrating Pride Month with a book crawl later this month.

For those who are looking to expand their collection of queer literature, Bluestockings Cooperative, a queer, trans and women-owned feminist bookstore, is leading the charge with the return of the Lower East Side Pride Book Crawl. The crawl will take place from 12 to 7 p.m. on June 17.

The book crawl aims to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the Lower East Side’s indie bookshops. Each store will curate a selection of queer books to shop through, and the stores will be offering discounts and hosting special giveaways, such as free merchandise and snacks.

The following bookshops will be participating in the crawl this year:

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk St.

Book Club Bar, 197 E 3rd St.

Sweet Pickle Books, 47 Orchard St.

Yu & Me Books, 44 Mulberry St.

Printed Matter/St. Marks, 38 Saint Marks Pl.

P&T Knitwear, 180 Orchard St.

The crawl is open to people of all ages and no registration is required.

For more information about the LES Book Crawl, contact 917-409-0440, [email protected], or via Instagram @bluestockingsnyc and Twitter @bluestockings.