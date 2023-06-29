Man fatally stabbed on Washington Heights street: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Washington Heights street early Thursday morning, police said.

Cops received a 911 call at around 5:20 a.m. that a man needed help in the vicinity of West 158th Street and Riverside Drive and discovered the 45-year-old lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest by an apartment building near 613 West 158th St.

The victim was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police have made no arrests and have not recovered the weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.