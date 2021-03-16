Luxury brand Mikimoto opens new flagship store in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

International luxury pearl company Mikimoto will be opening a new flagship store on March 16 close to their former storefront.

The brand’s new boutique will span over 3,500 square feet and will be located just two storefronts over from Mikimoto’s former 730 Fifth Ave. location.

With design elements inspired by the sea, Mikimoto’s flagship store will complement the brand’s Ginza, Japan store that boasts a pearl-inspired aesthetic. The New York location will feature warm gold accents, architectural curvatures emulating sea waves, glass chandeliers and water glass panels. Nishijin-ori, an exquisite Japanese textile, will wrap the store’s walls, giving a nod to the brand’s heritage.

The sizable location will provide guests with ample shopping space as stores and shoppers continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Clients can also opt for a personalized shopping day in a luxurious VIP room for more privacy and an enhanced Mikimoto experience.

Mikimoto’s new store will feature the brand’s classic core collections, new launches, and luxury non-jewelry merchandise such as pearl picture frames, pens, scarves, jewelry boxes and more. Customers can also gaze at a showcase wall of high jewelry highlighting one-of-a-kind pieces, some of which have never been seen in the U.S.

The sumptuous yet sophisticated flagship shop will also carry boutique-exclusive pieces including the current ‘Mikimoto Loves NY’ collection that celebrates the fierceness and kindness of both New York City and its residents.

Mikimoto is an international luxury company, recognized as the first producer of cultured pearl jewelry. The worldwide brand is known for its superior craftsmanship, design and strict quality control. The Mikimoto brand looks forward to welcoming customers into its new, world-class Fifth Ave. flagship shop that reflects the qualities and characteristics of the honored jewelry company.

The new shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.mikimotoamerica.com.